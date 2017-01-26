Lowcountry city cracks down on litterbugs

North Charleston, SC–The city of North Charleston’s Code Enforcement Department will accept 2 grants awarded by Palmetto Pride , a non profit whose mission is to cut down on trash in our cities.

The first grant is $10,000. The money will buy 40 steel black trash cans that the city will put at C.A.R.T.A. bus stops across North Charleston. The second grant is $1,200. This grant will pay for litter prevention training and also “hunting” cameras to catch litterbugs.

In North Charleston, the possible punishment if convicted of littering less than 15 pounds is a fine between $100-$200 for each offense. On top of a fine, the court can order community service hours of picking up trash. If the litterer cannot pay, the person could be sentenced to 1 hour of community service for every $5 of a fine, which could be anywhere from 20-40 hours.

The simple solution to avoid any kid of penalty–do not litter. Throw your trash in the existing trashcans at the bus stops and soon, throw it in the new trashcans coming to C.A.R.T.A. stops.