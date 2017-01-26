Family of SC college student missing for 7 years ask for the community’s help

ShawnCabbagestalk By Published:
Brandon Rodrigues Graves
Brandon Rodrigues Graves

SUMTER, S.C. (WCBD) — The family of a missing Morris College student is asking for the community’s help in finding him.

On January 30, 2010, Brandon Rodrigues Graves disappeared following a homecoming event. He was reported missing and has not been seen since.

To raise awareness and hope someone will remember something that will solve the case, his family will release balloons and pass out fliers on Saturday, January 28.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. at Center Stage (formerly known as Sebastian’s Night Club) located at 3289 Broad Street, Sumter. This is the last location where Graves was known to have been seen.

The event is being coordinated by Graves’ sister, Vassie Lloyd.

If you have any information on Graves’ disappearance, contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (803) 436-2718 or 1-800-CRIMESC.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s