Credit card skimmer found at Exxon station

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- A credit card skimmer has been found at a gas pump at the Northbridge Exxon service station at 1140 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

When officers arrived the owner of the service station said he had found a credit card skimmer at one of the gas pumps. The owner investigated the pump after he received several complaints from customers that the machine was not reading their cards.

When the owner called technical support to fix the machine, the technical support advised checking for a credit card skimmer, which is exactly what the owner found.

Detectives from the Charleston Police Department collected the skimmer from the business as well as surveillance footage.