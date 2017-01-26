CPD need your help after a man is knocked unconscious outside a King Street bar

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- The Charleston Police department needs your help in locating a suspect who punched a man unconscious outside the Silver Dollar on King Street just as the bar was closing at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday January 15th.

Charleston police officers reported speaking to a witness who said they saw the victim start a physical fight with another person, who knocked him over. When the victim got back up another person identified as the suspect, knocked the victim to the ground for the second time.

The victim fell head first and was knocked unconscious and was sent to the hospital with serious head injuries.

The suspect who knocked the victim unconscious is described by witnesses as a black male wearing a red hat or a red hooded sweatshirt , the first person who hit the victim was described as a black male with dreadlocks and facial hair.

Anyone with information on this incident or who could be responsible should call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD detective.