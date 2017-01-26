CPD need your help after a man is knocked unconscious outside a King Street bar

By Published:
crime scene police lights

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- The Charleston Police department needs your help in locating a suspect who punched a man unconscious outside the Silver Dollar on King Street just as the bar was closing at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday January 15th.

Charleston police officers reported speaking to a witness who said they saw the victim start a physical fight with another person, who knocked him over. When the victim got back up another person identified as the suspect, knocked the victim to the ground for the second time.

The victim  fell head first and was knocked unconscious and was sent to the hospital with serious head injuries.

The suspect who knocked the victim unconscious is described by witnesses as a black male wearing a red hat or a red hooded sweatshirt , the first person who hit the victim was described as a black male with dreadlocks and facial hair.

Anyone with information on this incident or who could be responsible should call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry  at 843-554-1111 or Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD detective.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s