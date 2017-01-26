Beaufort man sentenced to 20 years for voluntary manslaughter

By Published:
malik-stanfield-mug

BEAUFORT, SC (WCBD)-  A 19-year-old Beaufort man plead guilty today to the 2015 shooting death of Matthew Horne at a local basketball court.

Malik Shakur Stanfield has been sentenced today to 20 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime .

Stanfield pleaded guilty today after two days of testimony at the Beaufort County courthouse.

Stanfield, then 17, shot and killed 20-year-old Matthew Horne while the two were at the Charles Lind Brown Activity Center on Greene Street.

 

