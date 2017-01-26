Authorities investigating arson case in Berkeley County

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating following a suspicious fire in Moncks Corner.

According to spokesman Thom Berry, SLED was called in to investigate a fire at the Walgreens on Hwy 52 on Wednesday, January 25.

The store is operating on a normal schedule as of Thursday morning. We are working to learn how much damage was caused at the store.

The incident comes on the heels of another fire in Berkeley County at the Macedonia Church of God of Prophecy. Officials believe that one may have been intentionally set.