Australian Open: Williams sisters to compete in grand slam final

(CNN)- On Australia Day at the Australian Open, Americans ruled in the women’s semifinals.

More specifically, two resilient, legendary players who’ve long carried the torch for US tennis — Serena and Venus Williams.

And the result is a tantalizing, first grand slam final between the siblings — who own a combined 29 majors in careers that have spanned three decades — in eight years.

“This is probably the moment of our careers so far,” Serena told reporters. “For me, I can definitely say for me.

“I never lost hope for us being able to play each other in a (grand slam) final although it was hard because we’re usually on the same side of the draw.”

They progressed in contrasting fashions, with Venus edging free-swinging, fellow California native CoCo Vandeweghe 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 6-3 before Serena crushed Croatia’s Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 6-2 6-1 in 50 minutes. It’s a blockbuster start to the grand slam calendar, 12 months after the subject of match fixing overshadowed much of what happened on court at Melbourne Park.