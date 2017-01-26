Attorney: Florida never helped teen who livestreamed suicide

MIAMI (AP) – The attorney representing the mother of a 14-year-old girl who broadcast her suicide on Facebook says the teen never received the help she needed from Florida’s foster care system.

Howard Talenfeld said Wednesday that the state’s Department of Children and Families and its contractor bounced Nakia Venant between at least 10 foster homes and shelters since April. He said she never got the psychological help she needed even though she exhibited dangerous behaviors.

Nakia killed herself early Sunday at a Miami Gardens foster home before police could reach her.

The child welfare department says it is investigating the death.