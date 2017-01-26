40 new businesses being built in Goose Creek

The City of Goose Creek is growing dramatically. Dozens of new businesses are in the process of opening there.

Not long ago, there was talk in Goose Creek about the need to increase the number of businesses in the city. Well that day is here. Right now, 40 new businesses are being built.

Mayor Mike Heitzler says Goose Creek is in an incredible growth track. “What other city or town in South Carolina has 40 business going vertical at this time?”

“We have big businesses like Roper Hospital that will be a dynamic impact on our community. There will be a lot of spin off businesses around that and we have other small businesses like the Christian Brothers Auto Repair.”

Heitzler invited business owners to join him at a meeting Thursday night to discuss issues important to businesses.

Sameka Jenkins is the owner of Carolima’s in Goose Creek.

“We’ve been here a year and a half and our business has boomed since we’ve been here. The city of Goose Creek has really embraced us.”

Jenkins says a big issue of concern with the city is signs. “I know there’s a lot of talk among the business owners just in this shopping center about signage being an issue for us.”

She says signs, and where they can or can’t be placed can be a make or break issue for small businesses like hers. “It’s going to be really important for the city to embrace these small business for it to continue to grow.”

