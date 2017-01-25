Women rush to get IUD’s because of Trump

CNN- Gabriella Shypula made a decision about her uterus based on President Trump. Shypula, a recent college graduate, was happy with the birth control pill as her contraceptive of choice but started to feel nervous immediately after the election in November.

The Affordable Care Act guarantees free birth control to most women, including Shypula, even if a woman is not on Obamacare. But Trump has said he wants to repeal the act, and on his very first day in office, he signed an executive order reaffirming that commitment.

Shypula, who hopes to go to graduate school in the fall, fears that if that free birth control provision goes away, she won’t be able to afford the monthly cost of birth control pills. So on February 17, she’s scheduled to get an IUD, or intrauterine device, implanted while it’s still free under Obamacare.

Her insurance will pay for it — it costs about $1,000 — and once it’s inserted, there are no costs until it’s removed. Depending upon which type she chooses, her IUD won’t need to be removed for seven to 10 years. She rejected one type that lasts only three years.

“I want something that’s at least going to last me four years, if not longer,” she said. “I want something that’s going to outlast Trump.” Shypula’s not alone. Since the election, the number of women trying to get into Planned Parenthood to get an IUD went up 900 percent, Cecile Richards, president of the organization, told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on January 9. Richards didn’t give the number of women who called before and after election day.

“They are desperately concerned that they might lose their access to health care,” she said.