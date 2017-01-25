Usain Bolt loses one Olympic gold over teammate’s failed dope test

Bolt’s agent Ricky Simms and the Jamaican Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) were not immediately available for comment.

All four members of the team — Bolt, Asafa Powell, Michael Frater and Carter, a bronze medalist at the 2013 World Championships — lose their titles. Speaking last summer about the Carter situation, Bolt — the 100m and 200m world record holder — said returning one of his golds would be “heartbreaking,” but added that he would not have a problem doing so.

Traces of methylhexaneamine — on the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) prohibited list since 2004 — were found in Carter’s sample when 454 samples from the Beijing Games were retested by the IOC last year.

Initially sold as a nasal decongestant in the US until 1983, methylhexaneamine was reclassified in 2011 as a “specified substance” and has been used more recently as an ingredient in dietary supplements.

The 31-year-old Carter has been a key member of Jamaica’s dominant relay team, running the first leg as they won World Championships gold in 2011, 2013 and 2015, as well as gold at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games.