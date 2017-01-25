Trump calls for ‘major investigation’ into voter fraud

By Published:
Donald Trump Oct. 25, 2016

(CNN) — President Donald Trump called on Wednesday for “a major investigation” into voter fraud, following criticism his administration faced for comments the President made earlier this week alleging millions of illegal votes during the general election, without citing any evidence.

“I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and … even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!” Trump wrote in two consecutive tweets.

Trump’s comments on voter fraud came Monday during a meeting with congressional leaders. On Tuesday, Trump’s press secretary vigorously defended Trump’s statement about illegal voters, though neither Trump nor his surrogates could provide evidence that any substantial illegal voting had occurred or influence the popular vote.

