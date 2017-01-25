Trump admin might consider dropping federal charges against Michael Slager; prosecutor stunned by comment

By Published:
WCBD- Michael Slager Trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A prosecutor in South Carolina says she was stunned by an “off the cuff” remark she heard that President Donald Trump’s administration might consider dropping federal charges against a police officer also charged with murder in state court.

Solicitor Scarlett Wilson told reporters outside a courtroom Tuesday that she doesn’t know if it is a realistic possibility that federal charges against Michael Slager might be dropped. But she says she has to pay attention to what the president’s people say.

Authorities say Slager shot and killed black driver Walter Scott in the back as he ran from a traffic stop in North Charleston in April 2015. A judge ruled Tuesday that Slager’s retrial on a state murder charge will now start in August, three months after the federal case is set to start.

