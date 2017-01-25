Target children’s electric scooters recalled due to fall hazard

Children’s electric scooters sold at Target are being recalled due to a fall hazard.

The knuckle that joins the wheel to the axle of the Pulse Safe Start Transform electric scooters for children can break, posing a hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled scooters were made between September 10 and October 11, 2016. They were sold in blue and have two wheels in front and one in the back.