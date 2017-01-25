SC tobacco report card: ‘F’ in four categories

Published:
DHEC to help tobacco users quit for keeps

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCBD) — Tobacco is the leading preventable cause of early death in the United States, according to the American Lung Association. The organization released grades for each state for its tobacco control laws and policies.

South Carolina got an “F” in four categories:

  • Tobacco prevention and funding to help people kick the habit
  • Smoke-free air
  • Tobacco Taxes
  • Tobacco

The American Lung Association in South Carolina calls for the following three actions to be taken by our elected officials to reduce tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke:

  • Increase funding for the state’s tobacco prevention program;
  • Increase the number of comprehensive local smokefree air laws; and
  • Increase the price of tobacco products to reduce tobacco use among youth and adults.

The minimum age to buy tobacco products in the state of South Carolina is 18.

