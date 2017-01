NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Both directions of Remount Road are closed following an incident involving a train in North Charleston.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, a CSX train is stuck on the tracks at Remount Road and Dutton Avenue. We’re told motorists cannot get through Remount in either direction at this time.

We are working to learn more information from CSX.

You are asked to find an alternate route.

Train stopped on tracks at Remount & Dutton. Road closed in both directions. Drivers avoid the area. — N. Charleston Police (@NCPD) January 25, 2017

