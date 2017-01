CHARLESTON (WCBD)- Charleston police are seeking any information on the whereabouts of 55-year-old Myra Moultrie.

Moultrie was last seen at her home on Line street several months ago, she is also known to hang out in the area of Spruill Avenue.

Moultrie is 5’4″, weighs 224 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Moultrie should contact Charleston Police Detective Harvill at 843-720-2477 or the on-duty CPD Central Detective at 843-743-7200.