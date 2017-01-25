Orangeburg Special Olympics fundraiser exceeds goal

ORANGEBURG,SC (WCBD)- The people of Orangeburg came out today in support of the Special Olympics, raising more than the goal of $1,000.
The Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Chick-Fil-A on St. Matthews Road and Zuri Brown who served as Orangeburg’s 2017 poster child for the Special Olympics.
OCSO deputies went out with donation buckets while other command staff lined the roof of the restaurant urging people to come and support.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said “Orangeburg County can be proud of each and every member for coming out and supporting this wonderful organization and event.”
The total raised today came to $1,142.
Orangeburg Special Olympics fundraiser
Orangeburg Special Olympics fundraiser x
Latest Galleries
-
Bill Watkinson
-
Rivers & Verde Fatal Ax 11817
-
Rivers & Verde Fatal Ax 11817
-
Rivers & Verde Fatal Ax 11817
-
Family displaced following New Year’s Eve fire in Colleton County
-
Preserving Laing’s History
-
Officer buys boy skateboard for Christmas for good grades
-
Holiday Family Photos
-
Toys for Tots 2016
-
Oakbrook Middle School receives the News 2 Cool School award