Orangeburg Special Olympics fundraiser exceeds goal

ORANGEBURG,SC (WCBD)- The people of Orangeburg came out today in support of the Special Olympics, raising more than the goal of $1,000.

The Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Chick-Fil-A on St. Matthews Road and Zuri Brown who served as Orangeburg’s 2017 poster child for the Special Olympics.

OCSO deputies went out with donation buckets while other command staff lined the roof of the restaurant urging people to come and support.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said “Orangeburg County can be proud of each and every member for coming out and supporting this wonderful organization and event.”

The total raised today came to $1,142.

Zuri Brown was the Orangeburg County poster child for Special Olympics this year. Zuri Brown, Special Olympics poster child for Orangeburg County, made the first donation on Wednesday from her own piggy bank. From left, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, Zuri Brown, Mellichamp Elementary Principal Hayward Jean, and Yvette Brown, Zuri's mom. OCSO staff hold their fundraiser for Special Olympics on Wednesday at the Orangeburg Chick Fil A. The effort raised $1,142. For each $100, Special Olympics is able to send one athlete to the games