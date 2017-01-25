Orangeburg Special Olympics fundraiser exceeds goal

Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office Zuri Brown was the Orangeburg County poster child for Special Olympics this year
ORANGEBURG,SC (WCBD)- The people of Orangeburg came out today in support of the Special Olympics, raising more than the goal of $1,000.

The Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Chick-Fil-A on St. Matthews Road  and Zuri Brown who served as Orangeburg’s 2017 poster child for the Special Olympics.

OCSO deputies  went out with donation buckets while other command staff lined the roof of the restaurant urging people to come and support.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said “Orangeburg County can be proud of each and every member for coming out and supporting this wonderful organization and event.”

The total raised today came to $1,142.

Orangeburg Special Olympics fundraiser

