One person injured following Ravenel shooting

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Ravenel.

Authorities say just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, deputies responded to a reported of a shooting on SC Hwy 165 near Fox Drive.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they were unable to locate any victims but a short time later, the victim arrived at St. Francis Hospital with a head wound, according to spokesman Major Eric Watson.

We’re told he is in serious, but stable condition.

Authorities are still working determine a motive for the shooting.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.