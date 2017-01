BROX, N.Y. (WCBD) — Looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your sweetheart? The Bronx Zoo has an idea.

You can name a Bronx Zoo Madagascar hissing cockroach in his/her honor.

‘Name a Roach’ the best way to let your loved ones, or not-so-loved ones, know how you feel this holiday, according to the Zoo.

For $10, you will receive a digital certificate with the roach’s name for your loved one to cherish for years to come.

