Big Mac lovers, brace yourselves.

For the first time, Mcdonald’s plans to give away 10,000 bottles of the special sauce that made the burger famous.

It’s all in celebration for the chain’s two new Big Mac sizes, the Mac Jr. and Grand Mac.

You can get your bottle of special sauce at participating restaurants nationwide and on McDonald’s social channels on Thursday, January 26 — on a first come, first served basis.