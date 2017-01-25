Man wanted in connection to domestic violence

By Published:
robert-alexander-mug

CHARLESTON (WCBD)- The Charleston police are looking for a man, Robert Xavier Alexander, in connection to two incidents of domestic violence. Both incidents happened in the area of North Romney street on January 10th & 13th with the same victim.

Alexander is a 31-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes. Alexander is 5’6″ and weighs 150 pounds.

If you have information on these incidents or of Alexander’s whereabouts please contact Detective Prager at 843-720-2396 or prangers@charleston-sc.gov

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s