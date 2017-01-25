Man wanted in connection to domestic violence

CHARLESTON (WCBD)- The Charleston police are looking for a man, Robert Xavier Alexander, in connection to two incidents of domestic violence. Both incidents happened in the area of North Romney street on January 10th & 13th with the same victim.

Alexander is a 31-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes. Alexander is 5’6″ and weighs 150 pounds.

If you have information on these incidents or of Alexander’s whereabouts please contact Detective Prager at 843-720-2396 or prangers@charleston-sc.gov