(NORTH CHARLESTON) WCBD- The two right lanes of I-26 Westbound between exits 205 and 209 are blocked at this time after an accident.

Crews are currently working to clear the scene, fire and EMS have also responded. The call came in just before 3 p.m.

Drivers in this area should expect delays and seek an alternate route.

It is unknown at this time what may have caused the accident, we will update you with more information as this story develops.