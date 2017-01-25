Kuwait hangs 7 prisoners, including royal, in mass execution

KUWAIT CITY (AP) – Kuwait says it has hanged seven prisoners, including a royal family member, in a mass execution.

Kuwait made the announcement Wednesday in a statement on its state-run KUNA news agency.

It identified the prisoners as a Bangladeshi, a Filipina, an Ethiopian, two Kuwaitis and two Egyptians.

It identified the royal as Faisal Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah and said he was convicted of premediated murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

In the Philippines, Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman Charles Jose earlier identified the Filipina hanged as Jakatia Pawa, who was convicted of killing her employer’s daughter.

The last known executions to be carried out in Kuwait were in 2013, when a Pakistani, a Saudi and a “Bidoon” or man without citizenship in the emirate were hung.