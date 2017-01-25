Gunmen storm hotel in capital after car bomb in Somalia

By Published:
Breaking News

HARGEISA, Somalia (AP) – A Somali police officer says gunmen have fought their way into a hotel in the Somali capital after a suicide car bombing at its gates.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said Wednesday that dozens of people, including lawmakers, are thought to have been staying at Mogadishu’s Dayah hotel at the time of the morning attack.

He says heavy gunfire can still be heard inside the hotel. He has no immediate information about casualties.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic extremist group al-Shabab often carries out such assaults.

Despite being ousted from most of their key strongholds, the group continues to carry out deadly guerrilla attacks across large parts of south and central Somalia.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s