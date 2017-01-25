Free tax preparation services offered by the Charleston Trident Urban League

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)-The Charleston Trident Urban League in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service provides a free income tax preparation service, known as VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) for low-to-moderate income folks in our tri-county area.

VITA trains over 80 volunteers and 16 staff members and expects to prepare over 3200 tax returns during this year’s season.

For more information about the VITA program and the Charleston Trident Urban League you can visit: http://www.ctul.org/programs

You can also call the Tax preparation phone bank appointment number at 843-769-8173 to schedule appointments Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you plan to visit a VITA site, this is what you should plan to bring with you :

Proof of identification (photo ID)

Social Security cards for you, your spouse and dependents

An Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) assignment letter may be substituted for you, your spouse and your dependents if you do not have a Social Security number

Proof of foreign status, if applying for an ITIN

Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return

Wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R,1099-Misc) from all employers

Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)

All Forms 1095, Health Insurance Statements

Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received

A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available

Proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit such as a blank check

To file taxes electronically on a married-filing-joint tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms

Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider’s tax identifying number such as their Social Security number or business Employer Identification Number

Forms 1095-A, B or C, Affordable Health Care Statements

Copies of income transcripts from IRS and state, if applicable