Cool School: Springfield Elementary



Springfield Elementary is one of only three schools in Charleston County School District now referred to as a Talent Development Academy, exposing students to rich academics and culture. We’re in West Ashley for our Cool School of the week.

Springfield is a talent development academy school collaborating with the College of Charleston’s education department to identify, develop, and nurture the individual talents of all students. The neighborhood Title-One school has 650 students in pre-k through fifth grade. Students began the school year in a new state of the art facility, which includes two STEM labs. The STEM school received the Project Lead The Way grant through Boeing and USC. The program helps students become problem solvers and develop critical thinking skills. Students also have one-to-one iPads. Springfield now has a school wide Gifted and Talented program, thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Education, which provides ongoing training for all teachers. “It’s a fun place to be,”says Principal Blondell Adams. “We have children starting at age four that our happy to be in our building because it’s a community atmosphere. Instead of having a small number of students in a Gifted and Talented program, we have the entire school.” Adams continues, “That’s pretty cool. The entire school! How magnificent is that?” Fifth grade student Madison Richards says, “I love it. I like this school because of the teachers and the new building.” Teacher of the year and kindergarten teacher Kayla King says, “To me, Springfield Elementary is a Cool School because it’s actually the school I went to as a child. So I had some really nice teachers here that influenced me and my decision to want to become a teacher, and I came back and here I am influencing children again.”

Springfield is a PBIS school where positive behavior is rewarded. They also concentrate on wellness and nutrition. The school has partnered with Clemson Extension and has received a grant for their gardening project.

Coming up tonight on News 2 at 5, we’ll take a closer look at Springfield’s school wide Gifted and Talented program.

We want to hear about the good things that are going on at your school. Just send an email to Octavia at omitchell@ wcbd.com.

Cool School: Springfield Elementary View as list View as gallery Open Gallery