College football coaches flock to the Lowcountry

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – It’s not everyday you see college football head coaches at a Fort Dorchester-Wando basketball game but with signing day just one week away, two coaches made sure they were seen Tuesday night.

Presbyterian College Head Coach Tommy Spangler and his offensive coordinator, Todd Varn, were sitting on the Fort Dorchester side watching wide receiver prospect Adonicas Sanders.

Spangler was hired as head coach back in November, it is his second stint as head coach of the Blue Hose after guiding Presbyterian to a 42-24 record from 2001-2006.

Sitting on the same side of the stands and watching the same player was Paul Johnson, head football coach at Georgia Tech.

Due to NCAA rules, Johnson couldn’t comment on certain players but he did talk about prioritizing recruiting in South Carolina.