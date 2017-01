Actress Mary Tyler Moore is dead at age 80, according to her publicist.

According to reports, Mary Tyler Moore was in “grave condition” before passing away in a Connecticut hospital.

She also battled Type 1 diabetes dealt with alcoholism. In May 2011, she underwent elective brain surgery to remove a benign meningioma.

Mary Tyler Moore was known for her roles in The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Dick Van Dyke Show.