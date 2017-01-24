Trump signs orders advancing Keystone, Dakota pipelines

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2015 file photo, the Keystone Steele City pumping station, into which the planned Keystone XL pipeline is to connect to, is seen in Steele City, Neb. Differences between the two parties on energy and climate issues are stark and suggest sharp contrasts in how Republicans and Democrats will address energy and environmental issues depending on who wins the White House next November. Republicans unanimously support the recently rejected Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada, for instance, while Democrats oppose it. Republicans agree on lifting the 40-year export oil ban, a stance Democrats oppose. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has signed executive actions to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines.

Trump tells reporters in the Oval Office that the construction of the pipelines will be subject to the terms and conditions being renegotiated by the U.S.

Former President Barack Obama killed the proposed Keystone XL pipeline in late 2015, saying it would hurt American efforts to reach a global climate change deal.

The pipeline would run from Canada to U.S. refineries in the Gulf Coast. The U.S. government needs to approve the pipeline because it crossed the border.

The Army decided last year to explore alternate routes for the Dakota pipeline after the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and its supporters said the pipeline threatened drinking water and Native American cultural sites.

