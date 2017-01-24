Tax refund advance loans: Why you may want to think twice

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Monday, January 23 marks the official start of tax season and we want to warn you about an offer that may be tempting: A refund advance loan.

Some tax preparers will give you a check upfront but you may lose out in the long run.

What you should know, in this 7News Consumer Watch.

Even if you filed your taxes today, you won’t get your return for another three weeks at the earliest. For the 30 million taxpayers who take the earned income or additional child tax credits it could be months.

That delay is making refund advance loans more enticing this year than ever.

“The people that needs it, they need it, you know maybe they need it right then because it’s just past Christmas and a lot of people have been out of work,” said taxpayer Daniel Atkins who says many of his friends have used this type of loan.

But with fast cash, comes a warning.

“Be forewarned of the fees that are involved in it,” said IRS Enrolled Agent Dan Thomas.

Many ads say “no interest, no fees” but watch out, you’ll have to pay that tax office to file your return so compare your rate to prior years to make sure you’re not over-charged.

Also, Jackson Hewitt, H&R Block and Liberty Tax are all advertising refund advance loans of more than $1200, but Thomas says don’t expect to get that amount. He says you certainly won’t get close to the amount people were getting before the law was changed to prevent taxpayers from being charged interest for the loans a few years back.

“Used to be the refund anticipation loan you’d get the whole thing. Those days are long gone, long gone,” said Thomas.

Still tax preparers may use it as a way to gain new business and also a chance to sell you services most people don’t need like audit protection (only 1% of tax payers are audited).

The good news, by law, the loans must be interest free (the tax preparing agency takes on the interest). But if your refund doesn’t come through, you may on the hook, so make sure you know all the facts.

“It’s just kind of a knee jerk reaction to like ooo, I can get my money faster and they’ll suffer in the long run I think if they do that,” said taxpayer Reece Robertson.

Finally, one last warning, many of the tax preparers offering these loans put them on a debit card and there are some hefty fees associated with those cards like the cost of every ATM withdrawal.