Investigators: home fire caused intentionally

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire on Norview Drive Monday morning.

Charleston Fire, Saint Andrews Fire, and North Charleston Fire, along with Charleston Police and Charleston EMS responded to the West Ashley blaze.

When they arrived, authorities reported heavy fire coming from the roof of a single-story home.

Due to the progress for the fire and concerns for safety, firefighters fought the fire defensively and were able to bring it under control, preventing any spread to neighboring houses.

One firefighter from Saint Andrews Fire Department suffered a minor injury.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Members from the Fire Marshal Division determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Fire Investigators with Charleston Fire are working jointly with Charleston Police and are asking for the public’s help for any information about the blaze.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Fire Marshal Division at 843-577-1687.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-92-arson.

