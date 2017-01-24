State of the City addresses for Charleston, N. Charleston, Mount Pleasant now set

Published:
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — The City of Charleston’s Mayor John Tecklenburg is getting geared up for his first State of the City address. The update will be given on Tuesday, January 24 at 7 p.m. in Founders Hall at Charlestowne Landing.

North Charleston’s Mayor Keith Summey will give his state of the city address at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 26 at North Charleston City Hall.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Linda Page is expected to give her prerecorded State of the Town address before Town Council at 6 p.m. on February 14 at the town of Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex.

