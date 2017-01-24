SEC investigating Yahoo over data breaches

FILE - This Tuesday, July 19, 2016 photo shows a Yahoo sign at the company's headquarters in Sunnyvale, Calif. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, Yahoo said it believes hackers stole data from more than one billion user accounts in August 2013. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
FILE - This Tuesday, July 19, 2016 photo shows a Yahoo sign at the company's headquarters in Sunnyvale, Calif. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, Yahoo said it believes hackers stole data from more than one billion user accounts in August 2013. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

(CNN) – Yahoo is being investigated for waiting years to report two massive data breaches to investors.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Securities and Exchange Commission opened an investigation, which is likely to center on a 2014 data breach at Yahoo.

The tech company announced last year that 500 million users were compromised by that breach but Yahoo waited two years to disclose it.

Yahoo also said it had recently discovered an August 2013 data breach that had exposed the private information of more than 1 billion Yahoo users.

The company has not explained why it took that long to inform the public of those breaches.

In a quarterly securities filing in November, Yahoo said it is “cooperating with federal, state and foreign” agencies seeking information on the 2014 data breach.

