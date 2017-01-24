Police looking for suspect in armed robbery

Moncks Corner, SC (WCBD)- Moncks Corner Police are investigating an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Gamestop at 505 US Highway 52.

Police say that 2 suspects in their early twenties entered the store wearing hoodies and sunglasses to cover their faces.

One suspect pulled out a gun and told a clerk to open the cash register while the other acted as a lookout.

The made their escape after being picked up by a third party in a small, dark sedan.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Moncks Corner police or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.