Olive Garden is offering another all you can eat deal.

You can get unlimited pasta in one sitting for as little as $11.99.

You can pick one of 5 entrees, plus all of the soup, breadsticks, and drinks you can enjoy. The promotion runs now through March 6.

You may remember the “Unlimited pasta pass” that let you pay $100 for all the pasta bowls, salad, breadsticks and sodas you could have for a seven-week period.

We’re told 21,000 of those passes were sold last year.