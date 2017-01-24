New Chair Elected to Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission

CHARLESTON COUNTY– The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) recently changed leadership with the election of a new commission chair, former Vice Chair Andy Thomas.

Other changes in the commission include the election of former Secretary-Treasurer Teddy Manos to vice chair, and of Commissioner Collin Bruner to secretary-treasurer. Tom O’Rourke is CCPRC’s executive director, and David Bennett is associate executive director.

Thomas, market president of First Tennessee Bank’s Charleston office, joined the commission in 2011. He has served in multiple capacities, including chairing the finance/audit committee in 2012. He was elected as CCPRC’s secretary-treasurer in 2013, and as vice chair in 2015.

Throughout his tenure with the commission, Thomas has been instrumental in many high-profile CCPRC construction and capital improvement projects, such as passing motions for purchasing the peninsula property for the future SK8 Charleston skate park, constructing a picnic shelter at Haut Gap Recreation Complex, installing a new gym floor at the Schroder-Blaney Recreation Complex, and constructing an archery range at Johns Island County Park.

A Charleston native, Thomas graduated from James Island High School in 1987 and attended Clemson University, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in financial management. As a college student, he was employed as a beach lifeguard for CCPRC’s Folly Beach County Park. After graduation, Thomas returned to Charleston to pursue a career in banking and has been worked in the industry for over 20 years.

The businessman is also an avid volunteer in the community with a long history of supporting nonprofits. He currently serves as a board member for The Maritime Association of South Carolina and as a former board member for the Chucktown Squash Mentorship Program. Thomas is a proud supporter of youth sports on James Island, where he has served as a volunteer coach and athletic booster club officer for James Island Charter High School, Fort Johnson Middle School, the City of Charleston Recreation Department on James Island, and the James Island Youth Soccer Club. He resides in Mount Pleasant with his wife and two children.

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission represents one of the most unique park and recreation agencies in the state of South Carolina. CCPRC’s mission is to improve the quality of life in Charleston County by offering a diverse system of park facilities, programs and services. For more information on the agency, its parks, and its recreational offerings, visit www.CharlestonCountyParks.com.