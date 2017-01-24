Mother pleads for information about daughter’s death in downtown Charleston

Whitney Jordan was killed six months ago and her family is still searching for answers. They say someone out there must know what happened and they are begging for some closure.

Whitney’s Mother, Sheila Jordan, says, “She loved being around people, she loved laughing, she loved life.”

On July 28th, Whitney Jordan was coming home from a late shift at work and night out with a couple friends. A friend dropped her at home around 2 AM and sometime after that she was run over by a car in her driveway and died.

Lead investigator on this case, Sgt. Matthew Wojslawowicz, says, “She had tire marks on her body, so as opposed to being struck by a vehicle and pushed forward, we think that she was already on the ground for an unknown reason and a car pulled off of Blake Street into the driveway and run her over.”

Now, six months later, police still have not found the person responsible.

Sgt. Wojslawowicz says, “There’s still several people that we would like to talk to in this investigation, we just received another approval for a search warrant to look at someone else’s cell phone.”

But ultimately, they are hoping someone in the community has information about the car or the driver who ran over Whitney Jordan on Blake Street.

Whitney’s sister, Sarah Jordan, says, “We would just like some answers, have some closure for our family.”

The Jordan family and Crimestoppers have put up a new reward of $9,000 for information.

Sarah Jordan says, “My prayer is by seeing us and hearing our plea it will give whoever has the information to come forward.”

They say it’s not about punishment, but giving the family the closure they need to move forward.

Sheila Jordan says,”The person that is at fault, they are forgiven, but we would like to hear their side of the story so we can all start healing.”

If you have information about this case, you can anonymously report it to Crimestoppers at (843) 554-1111.