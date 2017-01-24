Local Berkeley County students get free trip to Washington, D.C.

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — Berkeley Electric Cooperative is looking for eight local high school juniors to represent the Cooperative during a week-long leadership trip this summer. Students, whose parents or legal guardians are Berkeley Electric members, need to apply online at the Cooperative’s website by February 10.

The Washington Youth Tour will be held from June 10-15 and is an all-expenses paid trip where students will meet with their legislators, tour the monuments and network with over 1,500 other students from electric cooperatives across the nation.

“The annual Youth Tour is a vital opportunity for youth living in co-op territory to visit our nation’s capital and learn about the importance of electric cooperatives,” said Dwayne Cartwright, President/CEO of Berkeley Electric Cooperative. “Our youth are our future leaders, politicians and educators, and the Youth Tour is a strong reminder each year of how bright that future will be.”

Previous Berkeley Electric Youth Tour participant Phillip Habib recently became the youngest elected official currently serving in South Carolina after a successful write-in campaign. Habib credits his Youth Tour experience with making him more civically engaged.

Youth Tour participants are also eligible for the R.D. Bennett Community Service Scholarship. Last year, Madison Pittman became the first Berkeley Electric student to win the prestigious $5,000 scholarship for her fundraising project, 5K-4-Kids.

For more information, or to apply, students can visit the “My Community” section at www.BerkeleyElectric.coop.