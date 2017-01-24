Infant photos, info maybe on camera missing from Mount Pleasant hospital

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Roper St. Francis learned on Dec. 1, 2016 that Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital could not locate a digital camera used in infant security protocols. The camera’s memory card might have contained photos of newborns born between November 2015 and November 2016. The card also might have photos of those newborns’ crib cards. The information included newborns’ photographs, last names only, dates of birth and providers’ names. No other personal identifiers were included. The hospital followed Center for Missing and Exploited Children protocol by taking the photos, which only were to be used only if a security incident.

A thorough investigation was conducted. We stored the camera in a secured location. When a staff member returned to collect the camera, it was no longer there. Despite an extensive search, Roper St. Francis teammates have not been able to find it.

As of this time, Roper St. Francis has no indication, evidence or reason to believe that the information has been improperly accessed, acquired or misused.

Roper St. Francis is committed to protecting your privacy and preventing similar incidents from occurring in the future. We are taking internal corrective actions, as well as conducting additional training and education regarding the importance of safeguarding patient information. We also have enhanced our measures to protect cameras, including policies and procedures regarding proper use, disclosure and storage of patient information.

Roper St. Francis mailed notification letters on Jan. 24, 2017 to those who were affected by this incident. If you believe you might have been affected by this incident but did not receive a letter, please contact Roper St. Francis Contact Center (843) 402-2273 or toll-free at (800) 833-2273.