Hatchimal won’t hatch, mom sues manufacturer

A California woman has filed a class-action lawsuit against the maker of Hatchimals, saying the toy she purchased for her daughter never hatched.

The suit follows complaints by some parents who took to social media, claiming the Hatchimals they bought their children for the holidays did not hatch.

Hatchimals were a popular toy during the holiday season. Many stores even sold out of the item. The idea behind the toy is that the creature would hatch from an egg and would then be able to interact with children.

The non-hatching Hatchimals prompted maker Spin master to encourage customers to contact its customer service.