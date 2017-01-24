Full list: Oscars go gaga for ‘La La Land’ with record-tying 14 nods

HOLLYWOOD, California (AP) – The candy-colored love letter to musicals “La La Land” has landed a record-tying 14 Academy Awards nominations, matching it with “Titanic” and “All About Eve” for most nominations ever.
“La La Land” has earned nods for best picture, its stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, its songs and its 32-year-old writer-director, Damien Chazelle.
The other nominees for best picture are: “Moonlight,” ”Arrival,” ”Manchester by the Sea,” ”Hell or High Water,” ”Lion,” ”Fences,” ”Hidden Figures” and “Hacksaw Ridge.”
Following two years of “OscarsSoWhite” furor, the Academy of Motion Pictures fielded a notably more diverse field of nominees, led by Barry Jenkins’ luminous coming-of-age portrait “Moonlight,” Denzel Washington’s “Fences” and Theodore Melfi’s “Hidden Figures.”
Full list:
The Oscar nominees for best motion picture: “Arrival,” ”Fences,” ”Hacksaw Ridge,” ”Hell or High Water,” ”Hidden Figures,” ”La La Land,” ”Lion,” ”Manchester by the Sea,” ”Moonlight.”
___
The Oscar nominees for best supporting actress in a motion picture: Viola Davis, “Fences”; Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”; Nicole Kidman, “Lion”; Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”; Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea.”
___
The Oscar nominees for best animated feature: “Kubo and the Two Strings,” ”Moana,” ”My Life as a Zucchini,” ”The Red Turtle,” ”Zootopia.”
___
The Oscar nominees for best supporting actress: Viola Davis, “Fences”; Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”; Nicole Kidman, “Lion”; Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”; Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea.”
2017 Oscar nominees for Best Actress
2017 Oscar nominees for Best Actress x
Latest Galleries
-
Bill Watkinson
-
Rivers & Verde Fatal Ax 11817
-
Rivers & Verde Fatal Ax 11817
-
Rivers & Verde Fatal Ax 11817
-
Family displaced following New Year’s Eve fire in Colleton County
-
Preserving Laing’s History
-
Officer buys boy skateboard for Christmas for good grades
-
Holiday Family Photos
-
Toys for Tots 2016
-
Oakbrook Middle School receives the News 2 Cool School award
___
The Oscar nominees for best documentary feature: “Fire at Sea,” ”I Am Not Your Negro,” ”Life, Animated,” ”O.J.: Made in America,” ”13th.”
___
The Oscar nominees for best original song in a motion picture: “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from “La La Land,” ”Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from “Trolls,” ”City of Stars” from “La La Land,” ”The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story,” ”How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana.”
___
The Oscar nominees for best actor in a motion picture: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”; Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”; Ryan Gosling, “La La Land;” Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”; Denzel Washington, “Fences.”
___
The Oscar nominees for best foreign language film: “Land of Mine,” Denmark; “A Man Called Ove,” Sweden; “The Salesman,” Iran; “Tanna,” Australia; “Toni Erdmann,” Germany.
___
The Oscar nominees for best supporting actor in a motion picture: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”; Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”; Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”; Dev Patel, “Lion”; Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals.”
2017 Oscar nominees for Best Actor
2017 Oscar nominees for Best Actor x
Latest Galleries
-
Bill Watkinson
-
Rivers & Verde Fatal Ax 11817
-
Rivers & Verde Fatal Ax 11817
-
Rivers & Verde Fatal Ax 11817
-
Family displaced following New Year’s Eve fire in Colleton County
-
Preserving Laing’s History
-
Officer buys boy skateboard for Christmas for good grades
-
Holiday Family Photos
-
Toys for Tots 2016
-
Oakbrook Middle School receives the News 2 Cool School award