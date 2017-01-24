Domestic violence and kidnapping suspect arrested

Orangeburg County, SC (WCBD)- A Neeses man who was on the run for the past 2 months has been arrested in Columbia.

40-year-old James Baughman faces two count of kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and aggravated domestic violence.

He has been wanted since November 17th, when an Orangeburg county woman and her daughter fled a home after being held at gunpoint.

The woman told investigators that earlier that day, Baughman came to her door to rekindle a previous relationship.

When she told him to leave, Baughman took out a gun and threatened to kill her, her daughter, and himself.

The mother and daughter were able to run away to a neighbor’s house and inform law enforcement.

Baughman’s bond was set at $55,000 and he could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted for each kidnapping charge alone.