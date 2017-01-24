Deputies look for men accused of beating victim with tire iron in SC

WBTW Published:
Marcus Bolton and Davon Jenkins
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence County deputies say they’re looking for two men from Timmonsville wanted for assault and battery, second degree.

The press release from Major Michael Nunn says Marcus Dre’Quan Bolton, 17, and Davon William Jenkins, 24, are accused of assaulting someone with a tire iron on Cale Yarborough Highway near Timmonsville on Jan. 12.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

