Box office performance of the 9 best picture Oscar nominees

By Published:
This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Taraji P. Henson as Katherine Johnson, center, in a scene from "Hidden Figures." (Hopper Stone/Twentieth Century Fox via AP)
This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Taraji P. Henson as Katherine Johnson, center, in a scene from "Hidden Figures." (Hopper Stone/Twentieth Century Fox via AP)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced nominations Tuesday for the 89th annual Academy Awards, including nine films in the best picture category, but does their nominations prowess necessarily reflect their box office? A look at their grosses to date:

— “Arrival,” eight nominations: Released Nov. 11, 2016; $95.66 million.

— “Fences,” four nominations: Released Dec. 25, 1016; $48.7 million.

— “Hacksaw Ridge,” six nominations: Released Nov. 2, 2016; $65.49 million.

— “Hell or High Water,” four nominations: Released Aug. 12, 2016; $27 million.

— “Hidden Figures,” three nominations: Released Dec. 25, 2016; $87.3 million.

— “La La Land,” 14 nominations: Released Dec. 9, 2016; $89.76 million.

— “Lion,” six nominations: Released Nov. 25, 2016; $16.35 million.

— “Manchester By the Sea,” six nominations: Released Nov. 18, 2016; $38.89 million.

— “Moonlight,” eight nominations: Released Oct. 21, 2016; $15.79 million.

