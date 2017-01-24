Berkeley County Public Information Officer to Resign on February 3

MONCKS CORNER, SC – Berkeley County Public Information Officer Michael Mule’ issued the following statement today in announcing that he will be resigning from his position with the county effective on Friday, February 3, 2017:

“For the last two years, I have been honored to serve the people of Berkeley County as Public Information Officer. I have worked with Supervisor Bill Peagler to build a public information department that has assisted Berkeley residents and businesses daily. From delivering public safety notifications to announcing job opportunities, we have been a vital resource for the entire Lowcountry.

I am grateful for the leadership of Supervisor Peagler and my teammates in his administration. Despite having to overcome two major natural disasters and despite pushback and bullying by outside individuals, our administration has delivered for the people. We have announced nearly $1.5 billion in economic development projects, helped create thousands upon thousands of jobs, and realized the county’s lowest unemployment rate since 2001. So, as I take the next step in my career, a full-time move back to the private sector, I do so knowing that I have given Berkeley County and her people my best. And, I look forward to the next chapter of my life in the Lowcountry.”