Berkeley County detectives search for wanted Summerville man

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Berkeley County authorities are searching for a wanted man.

Authorities say Trevez James Mack, 21, of Summerville, is wanted for possession of tools used during the commission of a crime & malicious damage, less than $2,000.

The charge stems from an incident earlier this month at the car wash on Highway 17-A. We’re told Mack is accused of damaging vacuum cleaners at the business.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or Berkeley County Detective Ward at 843-719-4465 or michelle.ward@berkeleycountysc.gov.