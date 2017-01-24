Berkeley County animal control to assume responsibility of animal shelter operations

Berkeley County Government formally announced today that its Animal Control Department will be assuming the responsibility of animal shelter operations starting on February 1, 2017.

The announcement follows months of efforts to negotiate a long-term contract renewal with the current provider of services, the Doc Williams SPCA, which ended unsuccessfully. Last summer, as the service contract was approaching expiration, the county issued a request for proposals from vendors. The only bid the county received was from the Doc Williams SPCA – a bid that would have raised the amount paid by the county by nearly 50% of the existing contract. While County Council declined to accept a contract with such terms, Council did offer in July to extend the existing contract with a 10% increase for six months. This amended contract expires on January 31, 2017.

Berkeley County has also been working over the past few months with a number of animal rescue groups, including the Charleston Animal Society, to seek guidance and assistance moving forward.

“We are fortunate that the Lowcountry has a diverse group of organizations and individuals passionate about the care and well-being of animals,” said Public Information Officer Michael Mule’. “The County looks forward to continue working closely with these organizations with an eye toward a possible regional animal care center in the future.”

In addition to Animal Control officers, staff is now being hiring by Berkeley County to ensure the same or greater level of care is being provided for the animals.

“While we certainly wished the outcome of contract negotiations would have ended differently, Berkeley County is committed to providing genuine care and ethical treatment of the animals in its care,” said Mule’. “We encourage anyone interested in working with the county on these efforts, be it as a paid employee or as a volunteer, to contact our Human Resources Department.”

The County also announced that, during the initial transition period, voluntary animal owner-surrenders at the Cypress Gardens Road facility will not be accepted from February 1, 2017 to March 1, 2017.