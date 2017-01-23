Veteran celebrates 95th birthday aboard the USS Yorktown

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD)- Today, staff and volunteers of the USS Yorktown celebrated the 95th birthday of USS Yorktown veteran Bill Watkinson.

Watkinson served as a fighter pilot during World War II.

He served until the end of the war, even flying patrol over the USS Missouri as the official Japanese surrender was signed.

Watkinson visited Pearl Harbor in December for the anniversary ceremony.

Shortly after, Watkinson fell and dislocated his hip, unable to leave the rehabilitation facility until his birthday party today.

