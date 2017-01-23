Veteran celebrates 95th birthday aboard the USS Yorktown

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published:
Bill Watkinson, former USS Yorktown (Pilot) CV-10 WWII crewmember and Patriots Point Volunteer celebrates his 95th birhday on the USS Yorktown
Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD)- Today, staff and volunteers of the USS Yorktown celebrated the 95th birthday of USS Yorktown veteran Bill Watkinson.

Watkinson served as a fighter pilot during World War II.

He served until the end of the war, even flying patrol over the USS Missouri as the official Japanese surrender was signed.

Watkinson visited Pearl Harbor in December for the anniversary ceremony.

Shortly after, Watkinson fell and dislocated his hip, unable to leave the rehabilitation facility until his birthday party today.

