Unemployment statistics from Berkeley county

Berkeley county, SC (WCBD)- Unemployment in Berkeley county is well below the national average, according to the latest statistics from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

The average unemployment rate for the United States in December of 2016 was 4.7%.

That is a sizable fall from the 7.2% unemployment rate in December of 2008, the start of the Great Recession.

In Berkeley county, the unemployment rate for the last month of 2016 was 3.7%, a whole point below the national average.

South Carolina has also seen a streak of good luck with unemployment, with December ushering in an 8th month of dropping unemployment.

